JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average of $189.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

