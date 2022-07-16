JNBA Financial Advisors Has $193,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Old Port Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.22 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average is $174.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

