JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 51.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

BATS:CSM opened at $45.38 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09.

