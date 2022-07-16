JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 93 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after buying an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $182.59 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.65. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

