John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 27,582 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 1.30% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBMT. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.2 %

EBMT opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

