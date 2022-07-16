John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $10.95 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

