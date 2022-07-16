John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Itron worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after acquiring an additional 602,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,071,000 after acquiring an additional 48,499 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.70.

Insider Activity

Itron Price Performance

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.18 and a 12 month high of $99.69.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

