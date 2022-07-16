John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,754,667.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $2,664,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,754,667.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,844 shares of company stock worth $17,599,129. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

See Also

