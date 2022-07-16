John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 266,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.77%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile



Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Articles

