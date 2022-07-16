John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 172,375 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,375 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

