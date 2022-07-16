John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 3,023 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 257,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.57.

