John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 38,425 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,425 shares during the quarter. New Jersey Resources accounts for about 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

