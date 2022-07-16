John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 554 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Tower by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in American Tower by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $257.20 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.73.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.