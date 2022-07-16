John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 135,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.67 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.