Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.73.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.3 %

JCI opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

