JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $43.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

