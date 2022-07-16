JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $191.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.04. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.