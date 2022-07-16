JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $191.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
WHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.00.
Whirlpool Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.04. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $145.93 and a twelve month high of $245.44.
Whirlpool Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.03%.
Institutional Trading of Whirlpool
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
