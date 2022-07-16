K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.83

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$29.83 and last traded at C$31.23, with a volume of 15702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.93.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$333.39 million and a P/E ratio of 50.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

K-Bro Linen ( TSE:KBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.16 million. On average, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9186822 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 193.55%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

