Kalmar Hits Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.25 million and $30,162.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002927 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC.
About Kalmar
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,268,849 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
