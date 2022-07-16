Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

KAMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Kaman Price Performance

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Kaman has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $828.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

