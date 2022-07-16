Kangal (KANGAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $274,046.52

Kangal (KANGAL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kangal has a market capitalization of $274,046.52 and $6.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
Kangal Coin Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken.
Buying and Selling Kangal
Receive News & Updates for Kangal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kangal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.