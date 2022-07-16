Kangal Trading Up 9.3% This Week (KANGAL)

Kangal (KANGAL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Kangal has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Kangal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kangal has a total market cap of $302,564.70 and approximately $7.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00048969 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022092 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001811 BTC.
Kangal Coin Profile
Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken.
Kangal Coin Trading
