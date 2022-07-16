Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading 3.9% Higher

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

