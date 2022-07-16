KARMA Price Tops $0.0007 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

