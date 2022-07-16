KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Update

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,366,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

KBR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 1,448,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. KBR has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.00%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

