Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Price Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.