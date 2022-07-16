KeyCorp Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $90.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ITT opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 285.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

