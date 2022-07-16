KeyCorp Weighs in on AngioDynamics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ANGO opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $825.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 272,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

