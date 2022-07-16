KGI Securities Downgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

