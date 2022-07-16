Kiaro (CVE:KO) Stock Price Down 20%

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 144,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 142,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kiaro Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.97. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Kiaro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.