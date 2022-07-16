Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KCDMY. HSBC downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. ( OTCMKTS:KCDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 82.50%. The firm had revenue of $613.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

