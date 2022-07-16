Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Up 1.9%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.65. 818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 168,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNTE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Kinnate Biopharma Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,264,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after buying an additional 671,092 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 344,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

