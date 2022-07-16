KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the June 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KINS Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KINZW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

