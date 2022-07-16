Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the June 15th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Dawson James lowered Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Kintara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.
About Kintara Therapeutics
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.