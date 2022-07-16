Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the June 15th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Dawson James lowered Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kintara Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

