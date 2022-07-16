Kismet Acquisition Three (NASDAQ:KIII) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 70,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 56,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Three

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIII. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 58.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 13.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 81,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

