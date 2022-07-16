KIWIGO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,592.00 (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. KIWIGO has a market cap of $802,459.09 and approximately $13,592.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KIWIGO has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00052516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022776 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001855 BTC.
KIWIGO Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KIWIGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIWIGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.