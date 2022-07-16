KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New $761,000 Investment in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USO. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO opened at $73.74 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $92.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.93.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

