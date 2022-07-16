KLK Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

KLK Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. Marathon Digital makes up approximately 1.6% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.5 %

Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

