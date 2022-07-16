Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,763.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,004,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,226,000 after purchasing an additional 950,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

