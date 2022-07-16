Knights Group (LON:KGH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($4.88) to GBX 165 ($1.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Knights Group Price Performance

KGH opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.29 million and a P/E ratio of 3,137.50. Knights Group has a 12-month low of GBX 83.80 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 448 ($5.33). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03.

Knights Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Knights Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

In other Knights Group news, insider David Andrew Beech bought 936,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,001,889.15 ($1,191,590.33). In other news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($16,412.94). Also, insider David Andrew Beech acquired 936,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,001,889.15 ($1,191,590.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 956,345 shares of company stock valued at $102,858,915.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

