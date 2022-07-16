Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Trading Down 2.7%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €53.94 ($53.94) and last traded at €54.32 ($54.32). Approximately 143,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €55.84 ($55.84).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €72.67.

About Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.