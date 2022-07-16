KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 104.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.00. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

