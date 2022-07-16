Komodo Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00295863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00076475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00078867 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004192 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,703,243 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

