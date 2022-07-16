Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Stories

