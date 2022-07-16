Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.12

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.12 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.85 ($0.12). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12), with a volume of 410,280 shares changing hands.

Kromek Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.09. The company has a market cap of £43.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insider Activity at Kromek Group

In other Kromek Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 338,344 shares of Kromek Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,450.96 ($36,216.65).

About Kromek Group

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

