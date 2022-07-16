Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Krones has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $55.65.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

