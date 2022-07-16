Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Krones Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRNTY opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Krones has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $55.65.
About Krones
