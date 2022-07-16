Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Up 268.9% in June

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 268.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance

Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 387,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc licenses, manufactures, and distributes air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers Kronos Air 5G, an air cleaner used in residential and business spaces; Kronos Car Air, an air cleansing technology to sit securely on a car dashboard; and Fit-Air Bundle, a device used in conjunction with a Kronos designed face mask to provide the user with personal air filtration and cleansing within 2.5 cubic feet of personal space.

