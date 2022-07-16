Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Up 268.9% in June

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 268.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Stock Performance
Kronos Advanced Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 387,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile
