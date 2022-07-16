Kryptomon Price Tops $0.0131 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Kryptomon has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $69,681.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryptomon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00052048 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023866 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
About Kryptomon
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kryptomon
