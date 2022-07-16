Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Down 75.2% in June

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

NYSE:KUKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 90,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kuke Music

Kuke Music Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

