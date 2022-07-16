KUN Price Tops $5.10 on Major Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (KUN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, KUN has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00024544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $10,198.33 and $48.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00048968 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023408 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001854 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KUN
